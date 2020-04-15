Victoria Kennedy, CEO of Atlas Real Estate, Releases a Guide that Advises Realtors How to Thrive During the Coronavirus

The New Guide, Which Features Plenty of Practical and Helpful Advice, is Available at No Cost

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Victoria Kennedy, CEO of Atlas Real Estate, is pleased to announce that she has just released a free guide that that will teach Realtors how to thrive during the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To download the guide, which is titled "How to Thrive in Real Estate in the Time of the Coronavirus," please check out http://www.goatlasrealestate.com/how-to-thrive-in-real-estate-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus1584306774924.

As Kennedy noted, she has seen first-hand how much the real estate industry has been impacted by the coronavirus. This knowledge inspired her to write and release the free guide that provides the steps Realtors need to assure their clients, establish authority and come out on top during this worldwide crisis.

The first tip, Kennedy said, is for agents to "Go all in." As she noted in the guide, many agents have asked her about advertising during the pandemic. Rather than hold onto their advertising dollars until the economy stabilizes, Kennedy advises them to go ahead with their marketing campaigns.

"Why do this? Because everyone else is turning off ads or scaling back. This translates to you having the means to corner the market with higher visibility and drastically lower cost per acquisition," she wrote in the guide, adding that with more people at home and spending time on the internet, Realtors who advertise now are more likely to have their ads seen.

Another way that Realtors can thrive in their business in the time of the coronavirus, Kennedy wrote, is to become an expert in the community, and to reach out to each and every current and potential client by email or phone.

"Let them know what solutions you're coming up with to serve them during this time, and educate them on how interest rates have never been lower, and why now is the best time to buy a home."

As it turns out, the release of the new guide is not the only exciting news going on right now with Victoria Kennedy. She was also recently featured in Inman, the largest and most trusted publication for real estate-related news. In addition, she was recently nominated as a 2020 Inman Brand Ambassador.

Even though Kennedy just recently released her guide, it has already created quite a positive buzz with Realtors who are eager to read her helpful and practical advice.

"It's your time to step up as a Realtor. It is time for you to step up as a leader. It is your time to dominate. You've got this," she said.

About Victoria Kennedy:

Victoria Kennedy is the CEO of Atlas Real Estate, a lead generation agency that is committed to providing more leads and closings for Real Estate professionals. She is a highly in-demand speaker on all things digital marketing, and has helped many clients boost their visibility and revenue. Because of her expertise in real estate, she has spoken at many high-profile events such as the National Association of Real Estate Brokers conference. For more information, please visit http://www.goatlasrealestate.com/ or follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/victoriajkennedy.

