InterestSpring LLC: Ideazon, a Crowdfunding Marketing Agency, Announces the Launch of their Redesigned Website

Ideazon is Committed to Helping Entrepreneurs Get the Funding They Need During these Challenging Times

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / The founders of Ideazon, a crowdfunding marketing agency, are pleased to announce that they have just launched their redesigned and easy to navigate website.

To check out the updated site and learn more about Ideazon and the services that they offer, please check out https://ideazon.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that many people are going through economic challenges right now, due to the worldwide situation with COVID-19. Because they are committed to helping entrepreneurs get the funding that they need, both in 2020 and beyond, the founders were inspired to revamp the Ideazon website to make it as user-friendly as possible.

The revised website features a video on the main page with helpful information about the company. The main page also includes details about the services that Ideazon offers; this includes crowdfunding strategies, crowdfund marketing, Facebook advertising, social media promotion and full Kickstarter video production.

Ideazon also offers a free funding review session for budding entrepreneurs who want to discuss their ideas with a friendly and experienced member of the company's team.

The founders' commitment to helping entrepreneurs, no matter the state of the economy, will not surprise the many people who have used Ideazon to reach their goals. As an article on The Phat Startup noted, whether someone hopes to raise $50,000 or more than $1 million in funding, Ideazon is ready, wiling and able to help.

"In total, Ideazon has helped over 350 clients launch a product and secure funds on crowdfunding websites. A total of $20 million has been raised for those projects, with 86 percent of all clients having some type of success," the article noted, adding that past projects that achieved a lot of success include New Wave e-Bikes, The Peachy Printer, EVO Planner and the ERGO Posture Transformer.

As the article noted, Ideazon is a great solution for entrepreneurs who need help transforming their ideas into funding.

"They have competitive pricing, a long history in the still young and growing industry and many testimonials from very successful projects in the past. Using Ideazon can be the difference between a successful launch and a failure."

About Ideazon

Ideazon can help bring peoples' crowdfunding ideas to reality. Ideazon has helped innovators raise funds on platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Check out their website to learn more: https://ideazon.com/.

