Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852549 ISIN: US30231G1022 Ticker-Symbol: XONA 
Tradegate
15.04.20
16:18 Uhr
36,800 Euro
-1,765
-4,58 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,72536,79516:20
36,73536,78516:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION36,800-4,58 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,81
Hebel: 4,49
mit moderatem Hebel