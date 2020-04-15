Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV 15-Apr-2020 / 14:27 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/04/2020) of GBP129.89m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/04/2020) of GBP129.89m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 1,722.61p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 1,722.37p current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,610.00p Discount to NAV (6.54)% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2019 to 14/04/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.12 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 13.29 Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.37 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.96 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 8.49 Ordinary 26.9231p 6 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 7.53 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.39 8 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 6.05 10p 9 Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p 2.56 10 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 2.50 11 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 1.90 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 1.87 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 1.73 Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.58 15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.45 16 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 1.06 17 National Grid Plc Ordinary 1.04 11.395p 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.93 19 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 0.82 20 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.80 21 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers 0.64 Ltd 22 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.50 Cumulative Preferred 23 Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p 0.41 24 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.40 25 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.39 26 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.13 27 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.08 28 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 29 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 58291 EQS News ID: 1022059 End of Announcement EQS News Service

