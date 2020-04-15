Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502204 ISIN: FR0004110310 Ticker-Symbol: EGJ 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
09:16 Uhr
28,800 Euro
+0,800
+2,86 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ESI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESI GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,00028,40016:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ESI GROUP
ESI GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ESI GROUP SA28,800+2,86 %