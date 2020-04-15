Anzeige
Norsk Hydro: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA will be held on Monday 11 May 2020 at 10:00 (CEST).

Please be informed that as a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 situation, the Annual General Meeting will be held as a digital meeting with electronic voting. Please refer to the attached guide for online participation. As in previous years, it will also be possible to vote prior to the meeting or grant a proxy.

The full notice, agenda and appendices are attached.

All relevant documents can be found on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cell +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Notice of AGM 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fdc71985-750c-4a24-aef0-d9ef180aff1e)
  • Appendix 1 Financial Statements and BoD report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/50ffcd27-9514-45a3-bb5f-6923ff196daa)
  • Appendix 2 Notice of attendance (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6ee12b01-e31c-43ee-9411-bb0796ae9d5e)
  • Appendix 3 BoD statement on management renumeration (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/494a29c3-21e3-4d22-a6df-1973b942e506)
  • Appendix 4 Recommendation of the Nomination Committee (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9080a9a7-a299-40b0-82fe-a1fd64ec4d36)
  • Appendix 5 Opinion of Audit Committee regarding election of auditor (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7db17795-c6e3-40d7-95d3-38b926ccf27b)
  • Appendix 6 Guide for online shareholders meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a99a171-1892-47bd-9c05-26d93beb80ac)
