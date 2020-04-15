Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Tradegate
15.04.20
16:45 Uhr
36,355 Euro
-1,425
-3,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,29536,37016:53
36,29536,37016:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR WORLD WATER
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYXOR WORLD WATER UCITS ETF36,355-3,77 %