Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:45 CET/CEST *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 346.2804 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25865 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 58331

April 15, 2020 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)