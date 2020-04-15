Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 88.7353 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 58396 EQS News ID: 1022281 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)