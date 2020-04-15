Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPXG LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 140.8188 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1863948 CODE: JPXG LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXG LN Sequence No.: 58399 EQS News ID: 1022287 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 09:53 ET (13:53 GMT)