Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.6099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2859582 CODE: MTIX LN ISIN: LU1650491282 ISIN: LU1650491282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTIX LN Sequence No.: 58405 EQS News ID: 1022299 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 09:54 ET (13:54 GMT)