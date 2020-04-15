Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.4049 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5170600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 58414 EQS News ID: 1022317 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)