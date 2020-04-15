Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.6519 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6244135 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 58435 EQS News ID: 1022359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 09:58 ET (13:58 GMT)