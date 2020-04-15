Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Apr-2020 / 15:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.7156 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6000375 CODE: CECL LN ISIN: LU1900066462 ISIN: LU1900066462 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CECL LN Sequence No.: 58449 EQS News ID: 1022387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

