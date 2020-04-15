Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXXB ISIN: US0995011089 Ticker-Symbol: 63NN 
Stuttgart
15.04.20
16:42 Uhr
2,460 Euro
+0,340
+16,04 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL
BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC2,460+16,04 %