Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on custom market intelligence solution for a banking company

Engagement Overview:

A banking company encountered operational constraints due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Also, they faced challenges in ensuring business continuity and centralizing cash management. Besides, they faced difficulties in enhancing digital offerings and enabling technology setup. They wanted to implement a flexible operating model to survive through these tough times and emerge stronger in the post-COVID-19 environment. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : To address technology gaps and offer seamless digital customer experience

: To address technology gaps and offer seamless digital customer experience Objective 2 : To understand their customers' needs and rethink the portfolio strategy

: To understand their customers' needs and rethink the portfolio strategy Objective 3: To establish an interim operational model for branches

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with the client's financial and marketing team to analyze the extent of the impact caused by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the experts helped the client to establish an interim operational model for its branches. Besides, the experts helped the client to devise a customer-centric multichannel operational model and rethink the portfolio strategy for small businesses.

Business impact of the custom market intelligence solution for the banking industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to respond to the threat of COVID-19, centralize cash management, implement a flexible operating model, and serve customers in challenging times.

By leveraging Infiniti's custom market intelligence solution, the client was also able to:

Identify third-party service providers to support them in enabling technology setup and infrastructure for remote work

Launch a digital platform to help local community managers monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in their specific geographies

Encourage customers to use digital channels for financial needs

Address technology gaps to offer a seamless digital customer experience

Rethink the portfolio strategy for small business and encourage relationship-based banking

