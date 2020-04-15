Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020
SCOR SE 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2020 | 16:53
Resilient together: SCOR's 2019 Activity and CSR Report

We are pleased to announce the release of SCOR's 2019 Activity & Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

Click here to read it.

In this dynamic world of risk, our industry has a leading role to play in economic and societal development, and our CSR agenda has become an integral of part of SCOR's identity and culture.

This report explores our past, our ever-changing present, and our limitless future. We dive into the major accomplishments across our business lines, our positive environmental & social impact, and our solid financial performance in 2019 thanks to our strong and dedicated teams around the world. As we look ahead, SCOR is stepping up its transformation and accelerating the use of new technologies to build the reinsurance company of the future.

For 50 years, our resilience has contributed to the protection and welfare of millions of people around the world. Our resilience means your resilience.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)