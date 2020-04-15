Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
08:04 Uhr
18,705 Euro
+0,550
+3,03 %
15.04.2020 | 17:05
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Successful issuance of unsecured bond

Reference is made to the notification sent on 15 April 2020 at 09:00 CET regarding a potential new unsecured bond issue by Schibsted ASA.

Schibsted ASA has successfully issued a new senior unsecured bond issue of NOK 1,000 million with maturity 23 October 2023, carrying a coupon of 3 months NIBOR + 2.40% p.a. with quarterly interest payments.

The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing of existing debt. The settlement date is 23 April 2020 and the bond will be applied for listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange. In conjunction with the bond issue, Schibsted ASA has bought back NOK 199 millions of SCH09 with ISIN NO 0010797533.

SEB has acted as Sole Lead Manager for the bond issue.

For further information, please contact:
Jann-Boje Meinecke, Head of IR
+47 941 00 835
E-mail: ir@schibsted.com

Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer
+47 916 86 692
E-mail: catharina.thorenfeldt@schibsted.com

Oslo, 15 April 2020
Schibsted ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

