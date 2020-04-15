

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Polymer company Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said it cut its fiscal year 2020 outlook, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic and the increasingly adverse business environment.



Core volume growth is expected to be negative for 2020 compared to 2019. It was previously expected that positive low-single-digit-percentage range.



The company cut its annual EBITDA outlook to a range of 700 million euros - 1.200 billion euros from the prior outlook of 1.000 billion euros - 1.500 billion euros, due to declining core volumes.



The company raised the target for short-term cost savings to more than 300 million euros in 2020 from 200 million euros. It is in addition to the ongoing 'Perspective' restructuring program that is expected to contribute savings of 100 million euros in 2020.



The company reported a preliminary Group EBITDA of 254 million euros in the first-quarter of 2020. This preliminary result is within the published range of 200 euros to 280 million euros.



The full quarterly interim statement is scheduled to be published on April 29, 2020.



