Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
08:03 Uhr
0,975 Euro
+0,005
+0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9901,13017:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GARANTI BANK
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR0,975+0,52 %