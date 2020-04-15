Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Goldstream Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GSX.H) ("Goldstream" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at its recently completed annual and special shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") held on April 9, 2020, the Company's shareholders approved all resolutions presented to the Meeting.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company were asked to consider and approve the following matters, some of which are in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Transaction") with CannCure Investments Inc., including: (i) electing the directors of the Company for the ensuing year, (ii) fixing the number of the directors of the Company at four (4) upon completion of the Transaction, (iii) electing a new board of directors to hold office following the completion of the Transaction, (iv) the appointment of the auditors of the Company, (v) amending the stock option plan of the Company, (vi) the adoption by the Company of a restricted share unit compensation plan, (vii) changing the name of the Company to "Bluma Wellness Inc.", (viii) the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a 16.07201:1 basis, (ix) the continuance of the Company out of the federal jurisdiction and into the provincial jurisdiction of British Columbia, and (x) the voluntary delisting of the common shares of the Company from the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange ("NEX").

Goldstream also announces that it has proceeded with the application to voluntarily delist its common shares from the NEX. It is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will be delisted from NEX at the close of business on April 24, 2020. Completion of the delisting from the NEX remains subject to the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Goldstream

Goldstream Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations and is currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information on Goldstream:

For more information, please contact Goldstream at mgalloro@aloefinance.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Goldstream Minerals Inc.

Michael Galloro

Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements regarding the Transaction and the completion of any matters approved at the Meeting including delisting from NEX.

