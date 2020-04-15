

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Joe Biden as the Democrat candidate for president.



In a 12 minute long video message Tuesday, Obama said his former vice-president could unify and heal the United States as it passes through some of its darkest moments.



'I'm so proud to endorse Joe Biden to be president of the United States,' Obama said. 'Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a good friend. And I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now,' according to the United States' first black president.



77 year-old Biden is a steady leader that the country needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, according to him.



Obama added that Biden will present more progressive ideas during his campaign in the days ahead.



He called on the Democratic Party, including supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders, to rally behind Biden in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



Obama's endorsement comes a day after Sanders endorsed his former rival in his campaign to take on Donald Trump in November's election.



The Vermont Senator pledged his support to Biden Within a week of pulling out of the race for Democratic party ticket for presidential election.



The campaign for the Democratic nomination has been virtually shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, with several states postponing their primary elections.



Obama's endorsement comes as a boost for Biden, as the former President remained publicly neutral all along the crowded Democratic race for the party ticket.



