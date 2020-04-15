GetCharged, Inc.: Charge to Present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

Presentation with live audio webcast on Wednesday, April 22 at 2:30 PM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Charge, a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-scooters and e-bikes, today announced that Andrew Fox, Charge Co-Founder and CEO will present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Virtual Investor Summit website. Immediately following the presentation, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorsummit.com and for more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About Virtual Investor Summit

The Virtual Investor Summit is an online platform that offers both public and private companies, across multiple industries the ability to stay active and engaged with the investment community. Our inaugural summit on April 22-23, 2020 will feature company webcast presentations followed by a virtual, interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. Interested participants also have the ability to request one-on-one calls with a featured company. For more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com.

About Charge

Charge is a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. The company's docking stations will be installed in privately-owned parking garages, lots and spaces throughout major markets around the world, providing a convenient, safe and cost-effective space to charge, store and service e-vehicles, while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks. Charge has entered into numerous agreements with garage operators and property owners, securing a network of nearly 6,000 locations to install its docking stations. Charge is also developing a proprietary mobile application that will interface with its docking stations and provide users with available locations as well as real-time e-vehicle availability of partnered rideshare platforms. For more information, please visit charge.us , and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE: GetCharged, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585023/Charge-to-Present-at-the-April-2020-Virtual-Investor-Summit