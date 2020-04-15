Researchers from Deakin University in Australia claim their battery chemistry is based on a new class of electrolyte material which carries no risk of uncontrolled thermal events and represents a viable alternative to rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine Australia. Researchers from Deakin University in Victoria, Australia, have developed a lithium metal battery prototype which features electrolytes designed to be resistant to catching fire. The breakthrough from Deakin's Institute for Frontier Materials (IFM) is said to represent an alternative to the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries ...

