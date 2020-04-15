Heijmans NV: Heijmans: key resolutions General Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of Heijmans N.V. was held on Wednesday, 15 April 2020, in Rosmalen. The key resolutions were as follows:

Appointments

Mrs. J.W.M. Knape-Vosmer and Mr. G.A. Witzel were appointed as members of the Heijmans Supervisory Board for a four-year period as from the date of the AGM. Mr. R. Icke was reappointed for two years, also as of today. In accordance with the retirement schedule, Mrs. P.G. Boumeester and Mr. R. van Gelder stepped down from the Supervisory Board following the close of the AGM.

As explained and noted during the AGM, after the AGM the Supervisory Board reappointed Mr. A.G.J. Hillen as a member of the Executive Board and CEO for a four-year period.

Remuneration policy

The AGM approved the remuneration policies for both the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board.

Authorisation Executive Board to issue shares

The AGM extended the designation of the Executive Board as the body authorised to issue ordinary shares for a period of 18 months from the date of the AGM. This authorisation is limited to 10% of the issued share capital currently outstanding, as well as 10% of same if the issue takes place in the context of a merger or acquisition or as part of the company forming a strategic alliance.

Appointment auditor

The AGM appointed EY as the external auditor for the financial years 2020 and 2021. EY was also the external auditor for the past two financial years.

Result appropriation 2019

In a press release dated 26 March last, Heijmans announced its decision to withdraw its proposal to pay a dividend for 2019. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board has decided to add the net profit to the reserves.

