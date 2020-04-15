Leading Danish Triple Play Service Provider Selects Flexibility of the Cloud for Security and Analytics

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect video content, endpoint devices, software and applications, today announced that Waoo, Denmark's leading provider of internet, TV, streaming and telephony via the fiber network, has selected the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) for IPTV, Verimatrix Multi-DRM and Verimatrix Analytics all as software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions. Lower capital investment and faster time-to-market through cloud-based services provide Waoo a competitive advantage in the Danish market.

"Unifying our security and analytics platforms with a single partner gives us better economies of scale along with streamlined management of the solutions via the power of the cloud," said Ole Ørndrup, CTO of Waoo. "We believe in the Verimatrix product roadmap to help future proof our networks and deliver the best experience for our subscribers."

The cloud-based VCAS content and revenue security platform provides two-way protection for premium content on Waoo's IPTV network, while Verimatrix Multi-DRM reduces complexity which allow the operator to retain full control of its service offerings and subscriber relationships. Cloud-native Verimatrix Analytics unifies data across Waoo's IPTV and OTT networks and end devices to help optimize multi-network video service delivery and the subscriber viewing experience, which ultimately improves user engagement and increases revenue.

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with Waoo where we are helping the company take advantage of benefits of the SaaS model to streamline complexity, analytics and security," said Asaf Ashkenazi, COO of Verimatrix. "With our flexible deployment options and strong partner ecosystem, Waoo is better able to offer a range of advanced services that meet their customers' growing needs helping to maximize service revenue and ROI."

The Verimatrix solutions are integrated with the Nordija fokusOn middleware solution and will be extended to set-top boxes and in-home WiFi equipment to maximize the business impact of the multi-network, multi-screen video intelligence platform.

Visit the Verimatrix website to learn more about VCAS, Verimatrix Multi-DRM and Verimatrix Analytics solutions or attend next week's Verimatrix Virtual Summit. The online forum will present the news planned to be unveiled at NAB, in addition to providing participants with an in-depth product review and Q&A session immediately following. Visit our website to sign up to attend the kickoff webinar and schedule a private, 1-on-1 meeting: www.verimatrix.com/events/verimatrix-virtual-summit.

About Waoo

Waoo is Denmark's leading provider of entertainment and communication over fiber. Waoo's products on the internet, TV, streaming and telephony are provided by the local fiber network company, which also provides consulting, installation, support and customer service. For 8 consecutive years Waoo has been elected as Denmark's best internet provider. Waoo Fiber has a speed guarantee, high stability and lots of capacity, so its products make it possible to realize the full potential of the internet. For more information visit www.waoo.dk

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

