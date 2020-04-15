Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KC0V ISIN: FR0010526814 Ticker-Symbol: 7SO 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
17:27 Uhr
1,415 Euro
+0,050
+3,66 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPERSONIC IMAGINE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERSONIC IMAGINE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3651,44018:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUPERSONIC IMAGINE
SUPERSONIC IMAGINE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUPERSONIC IMAGINE1,415+3,66 %