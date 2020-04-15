Prestige Public Relations: How a Young Entrepreneur Capitalized on a Platform Most People Use for Leisure and Entertainment

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Alex King believes he was destined to be an entrepreneur. He has never recalled having another goal in his life, he just knew that he wanted to be the overachiever that worked as hard as he could to create his own success. Even with his struggles in school and the resulting disappointment from his parents, Alex has always had the same goal in mind and nothing has been able to sway him from it.

Coming from a strict household, Alex constantly had pressure to perform at a high level in the classroom. Yet, he had his sights set on one thing: YouTube. Like any other successful entrepreneur, King turned the pressure put onto him as motivation to work that much harder.

Clearly, his gut instinct to put all of his attention into YouTube and putting out viral content on his network of channels paid off. At just 20 years old, he made his first million dollars and grew his personal brand tremendously. Today, Alex leads his YouTube Mastery Course, giving his students all of the information and algorithm tactics necessary to replicate his success on the platform.

To an outsider, dedicating hours of work and attention to a platform like YouTube may seem foolish. The common person sees a website where entertainment content is posted for people's leisure, but Alex sees it as a way to make money from his computer and escape his social anxiety. He has mastered the skill of building a team to outsource content and produce consistent viral videos, something that only requires a few hours of his time daily and has brought him tremendous financial freedom.

Of course, like anyone else, Alex has failed more times than he has succeeded. The difference between him and the average person, however, is that he has come back with more ideas and motivation than ever before after he has failed. He has also learned one key lesson: that there are things he does not understand. Knowing this, he is able to rely on the expertise of others on his team and be a dependable leader that leaves his team feeling appreciated and valued.

Even with all of the clashes he had with his parents in high school, making his family and friends happy brings him the most fulfillment at the end of the day. Knowing that he will be able to help them escape their lives of working 9-5 is humbling to him. Clearly, he is well on his way to being in a position to help his parents become financially free, and this is all thanks to him trusting his gut and going all in on YouTube.

Contact Information:

PR Executive: Quiane Crews

Phone: (260) 443-4076

Email: Crewscontrolenterprise@gmail.com

SOURCE: IFortune Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/585229/How-a-Young-Entrepreneur-Capitalized-on-a-Platform-Most-People-Use-for-Leisure-and-Entertainment