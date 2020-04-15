Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Human Unitec International Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) (HMNU) (The Company), is an International Project Financing, Development, and Asset Management Corporation specializes in medical and wellness projects, renewable and recycle, alternative energy and emerging growth companies (Green Energy). www.hmnuinc.com and www.humanunitecinternational.com.

The Company has held meetings this week with management in Italy in anticipation of its ability to return to normal business operations in the month of May. The Company's subsidiary, Ferdy Car, through its existing sales network of more than 40 sales active agents in Italy, reports its sales shall commence with approximately 120 devices of Ecosmart control units per month. The Ecosmart controls provides for proven lower fuel consumption and reduction of emissions. Ferdy Car also intends to begin marketing our applications in the United States.

The Ecosmart devices that have an average sale price of € 1.900,00 plus sales taxes and with a projection of a sale increase of around 14% will generate an average sales of around 238 devices per month, it is expected that the average sales turnover of only the Ecosmart devices for the reduction of consumption of gas and emissions will be approximately € 2.720.800,00 plus applicable taxes, approximately € 3.319.376,00 to €.3.600.000,00 over the next calendar year on the Italian market.

Ferdy Car management reported the sales of the other devices of the ECOSMART LAB platform, e.g. safety devises for children and for the other devises connected to safe and eco-sustainable driving, should generate additional income of approximately $ 3.400.000,00 in the next twelve months, www.ferdycar.it

The Company also reports the completion of the purchase and transfer of ENERGY SELCO and related assets for a net value of over $ 5.800.000,00. www.humanunitecinternational.com/selcoenergy

