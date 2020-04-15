ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 OF KUDELSKI SA

All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election have been approved

Nomination of Prof. Michael Hengartner as a new Board member

As announced on February 27th, 2020, a distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer share will be paid from April 22, 2020

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 15th 2020 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. In compliance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders were not permitted to attend the meeting in person and therefore asked to vote by using the dedicated online portal or to provide the independent representative with voting instructions.

All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 63 shareholders were represented corresponding to 64,234,647 shares out of a total of 96,621,588 shares.

The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements and the Group's 2019 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Group auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2019.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Prof. Michael Hengartner was elected as a new Board member for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Claude Smadja, Pierre Lescure and Alec Ross as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Olivier Colomb, public notary in Morges, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period.

An ordinary distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer share will be paid from April 22, 2020. CHF 0.05 will be funded from the capital contribution reserve upon presentation of coupon n° 20 and CHF 0.05 will be funded from retained earnings upon presentation of coupon n° 21. Distribution out of retained earnings is subject to 35% withholding tax.

Note

The 2019 Annual Report PDF file is available on: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

