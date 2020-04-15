

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen earlier in the session, stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The steep drop on the day has largely offset the rally seen over the course of the previous session.



Currently, the major averages are off their worst levels but remain sharply lower. The Dow is down 639.76 points or 2.7 percent at 23,310.00, the Nasdaq is down 166.69 points or 2 percent at 8,349.06 and the S&P 500 is down 79.23 points or 2.8 percent at 2,766.83.



The sharp pullback on Wall Street comes as the latest earnings and economic news has reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.



The steep drop in earnings comes as the major banks set aside billions of dollars to prepare for a flood of defaults on loans due to the coronavirus-induced economic shutdown.



Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department released a report showing a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in the month of March.



The Commerce Department said retail sales plummeted by 8.7 percent in March after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in February.



Economists had expected retail sales to plunge by 8.0 percent compared to the 0.5 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a nosedive in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still tumbled by 4.5 percent in March following a 0.4 percent decrease in February. Ex-auto sales were expected to slump by 4.8 percent.



A separate report from the New York Federal Reserve showed New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in the month of April.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plummeted to a negative 78.2 in April from a negative 21.5 in March, with a negative reading indicating a contraction in regional manufacturing activity. The index was expected to slump to a negative 35.0.



With the much bigger than expected nosedive, the general business conditions index plunged to its lowest level in the history of the survey-by a wide margin.



Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve released a report showing the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over seventy years in the month of March.



The report said industrial production plunged by 5.4 percent in March after rising by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in February.



Economists had expected production to tumble by 4.0 percent compared to the 0.6 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



The Fed said the bigger than expected nosedive in industrial production reflected the biggest monthly decrease since January of 1946.



Additionally, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.



The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index plummeted to 30 in April after slipping to 72 in March. Economists had expected the index to tumble to 55.



The steep drop reflected the largest single monthly change in the history of the index and marks the lowest builder confidence reading since June 2012.



Sector News



Energy stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances as the price of crude oil has dropped below $20 a barrel, with crude for May delivery currently sliding $0.66 to $19.45 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 9.5 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 7.5 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 4.9 percent.



Housing stocks have also moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 6.3 percent.



The disappointing earnings news is also contributing to considerable weakness among banking stocks, as reflected by the 5.9 percent nosedive by the KBW Bank Index.



Most of the other major sectors are also seeing significant weakness in mid-day trading, with steel, chemical and commercial real estate stocks showing notable moves to the downside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.6 percent.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index plummeted by 3.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX plunged by 3.8 percent and 3.9 percent, respectively.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved sharply higher following the slew of disappointing economic data. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 11.9 basis points at 0.633 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX