Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, announces that the French version of its Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) for the year ended 31 December 2019 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

The Universal Registration Document was updated and supplemented with the possible impacts on the Group of the crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, in particular with respect to the risk factors presented under Section 2.1, the Group's management of the Covid-19 pandemic presented under Section 2.1.9 and the significant events having occurred since 31 December 2019 presented under Section 5.4.

Copies of this Universal Registration Document are available free of charge in accordance with applicable regulations. In particular, it is available on and can be downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, under the heading: Shareholders/Regulatory Information/Annual Financial Reports).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document: the 2019 annual financial report, the report of the Supervisory Board on corporate governance required under Article L.226-10-1 of the French Commercial Code, the reports of the Statutory Auditors (including the report required under Article L.225-235 of the French Commercial Code) and the Statutory Auditors' fees, as well as the description of the share buyback program.

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.8bn of assets under management and shareholders' equity of €3.1bn (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (as at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

