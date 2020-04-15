NEWS RELEASE

Evolva AGM 2020: approved all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors

Reinach, 15 April 2020 - At the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Evolva today all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors were approved by the shareholders. Based on Article 6a of the COVID-19 Ordinance 2 of the Swiss Federal Council, the company asked its shareholders to vote through the independent proxy. The AGM was convened without the shareholders attending in person; 32,4% of the total 821'878'237 shares were represented.

For a detailed listing of all resolutions presented at the 2020 Annual general Meeting, please visit: https://www.evolva.com/investors/agm/

