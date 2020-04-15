BNP Media Announces the Launch of The Process Heating & Cooling Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / BNP Media has announced the launch of the Process Heating & Cooling Show, an interactive conference & expo where executives and engineers from various industries, including oil & gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, packaging, and plastics, will learn from thought leaders and discover new technologies and trends exclusively for the process heating and cooling sectors. This new event will be held Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. For more information, visit www.heatingcoolingshow.com.

"After thorough research and due diligence, it was determined the industry wanted a dedicated live event to bring together industrial manufacturing and engineering professionals to learn, connect, share and explore all things related to the process heating and cooling industries," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "The interactive two-day conference & expo will be designed to inform and inspire industry professionals and provide a unique platform spotlighting the latest industrial processes, products and emerging technologies across all process manufacturing industries."

Educational sessions will be led by influential speakers who will discuss such topics as, Water Treatment for Microbiological Control; Industrial Internet of Things; Root Causes of System Failures; Managing Thermal Processes to Minimize Energy Costs; Trans-Critical Carbon Dioxide and Ammonia Refrigeration; Best Practices and Application Optimization; Improving Energy Efficiency Via Conservation and Process Modifications; Emerging Technologies for Industrial Thermal Processing, among others. The deadline to submit a topic proposal is July 31, 2020. Click here for more details about speaking and submitting a presentation proposal.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with our Educational Advisory Committee, made up of industry experts, to identify thought leaders who will present various educational sessions including keynotes, association workshops, sponsor produced presentations, and CEU accredited sessions," said Linda Becker, Director of Education, Process Heating & Cooling Show and Editor, Process Heating & Process Cooling. "During this two-day event, attendees will discover essential information on technology advancements, new instruments and applications, with the goal to help optimize manufacturing processes and the operation of heating cooling equipment in the process industries."

The exhibit hall will offer exhibits by manufacturers of heat processing equipment, components, materials and supplies as well as processing equipment used to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature or cool equipment to a qualified audience of buyers and users. For additional information on exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show/show-staff to connect with the appropriate staff member of the show management team.

About BNP MEDIA

Written for engineers, Process Heating magazine publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment for manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses only on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus on just industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

