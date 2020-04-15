Prestige Public Relations: 5 Entrepreneurs From Around The Globe Prove That Hard Work Pays Off

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Regardless of your passion or what field of work you wish to go into, there are two constants: you need to have an incredible work ethic and an unbreakable mindset. For these entrepreneurs, whether it was tech services, E-commerce, music, fashion or entertainment, their willingness to go all in and pour their hearts into their work is what got them to the level they are at today. Even with all of the success they have already experienced, not one of them is willing to get complacent and put their work into cruise control, as they are all more focused and determined than ever.

Christoph Filgertshofer

German based E-Commerce entrepreneur Christoph Filgertshofer has always been immersed in entrepreneurship. As a boy, his father inspired him to pursue entrepreneurship with his stories of overcoming challenges and having fun with his business on a daily basis. As a result, Christoph started his journey at the age of 14 flipping Pokemon cards and selling newspapers. After seeing success at such a young age, he really saw the power of entrepreneurship. After amassing a large YouTube following creating gaming content, he turned his attention to eCommerce. Although his first store was a flop, he dedicated all of his efforts to educating himself on the craft and refining his strategy. Today, he generates multiple 5 figures a month with his store, and collaborates with Shopify to help rising eCommerce entrepreneurs avoid the struggles he initially faced. His hard work and willingness to give back to the next generation of entrepreneurs is admirable, and he is still looking to level himself up each day.

Gerardo Pablo Gallo

Gerardo Pablo Gallo is an entrepreneur based out of Argentina, and is the founder of a web-based startup. The company, FULLServices Network, gives users access to free services such as TV and movie guides, email, chat rooms, blogging platforms, and virtual agendas. It has been running for 15 years, and now serves millions of people in countries around the world. Gerardo and his team regularly update the platform with the latest technologies, which is a testament to both his work ethic and love for technology. Since he was a boy, he has been infatuated by programming and the internet. As a teen, he would spend hours on end at a friends' house to be able to access their computer and research everything internet related as his family was not fortunate enough to have a computer in the house. His passion has translated into his professional life, and he is extremely driven to make his network a success on a daily basis.

Ibru

Ibru is a Bahamian based reggae artist. After spending time in the army, he rekindled his childhood passion for music and decided to go all in on it. He spent a period of time without gaining any traction amongst audiences, but his confidence never wavered. His authentic style and melodic flow began resonating with fans, as they are able to relate to his messages on his own struggles and daily life he sings about in his music. His breakthrough came in the form of his internationally acclaimed single, "Pinnacle". The single got featured on "Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica Deluxe Edition", an album released by Amada Records. The album charted in the top 10 on the reggae billboard charts, and his single was prominently featured alongside other successful and notable reggae artists. Today, Ibru helps inspire audiences internationally just as the reggae singers he grew up listening to did for him.

Dennis Kenney

Dennis Kenney is a fashion designer based out of Manhattan. After a successful career in acting and theatre, Dennis decided to make the transition to fashion after taking a liking to it while acting. After posting his outfit each day to social media, he began to garner an audience, and brands quickly followed. After his first gig as the creative director for a massive sample store, Dennis' career quickly took off. On top of having both his own boutique and clothing line, Kenney has styled celebrities for every major award show including the Academy Awards, Grammys, Tonys, Met Gala, movie premieres, as well as weekly looks for some of the on air personalities on Good Morning America. He personally has appeared on fashion segments for ABC and NBC, given fashion advice for GMA.com, and was recently recognized by GQ as having one of the best street style looks for New York Fashion Week.

Kaho Shibuya

Kaho Shibuya is a Tokyo-based entrepreneur and social media influencer. Growing up, her keen interest in American pro wrestling led to her becoming completely fluent in English, a skill that would benefit her massively in her career. After spending time as an English teacher in Tokyo, she set out to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She has done work in the adult film industry, and leverages that audience to her YouTube and other social media platforms to grow her personal brand. She is slated to appear in an anime series premiering in the coming weeks, and has her English fluency to make appearances in Los Angeles at meet and greets and anime conventions. She is set to attend an anime convention in Houston this July, and has capitalized in a big way by building a strong personal brand and making fans both in her home nation of Japan and abroad.

