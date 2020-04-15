

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Wednesday, tracking losses across global markets, as worries about a deep global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic rendered the mood extremely bearish.



The International Monetary Fund's forecast that the global economy is likely to see its worst downturn since the Great Depression, and dismal Swiss consumer confidence reading, and disappointing data out of the U.S. triggered the sell-off.



The benchmark SMI, which opened flat, slid gradually through the session and eventually settled with a loss of 218.41 points, or 2.29%, at 9,320.20.



All the components of the SMI index ended in negative territory. Credit Suisse tumbled nearly 7%, while UBS Group shares declined by about 4.5%.



Adecco, Swatch Group, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Life Holding, Sika, Swiss Re, Alcon and Richemont lost 3 to 6%.



Among midcap stocks, Dufry and AMS declined by more than 12% and 11%, respectively. Shares of Flughafen Zurich declined nearly 8% after the airport operator said flight and passenger movements fell more than 95% in the first two weeks of April, as the coronavirus brought air traffic to a virtual standstill.



OC Oerlikon Corp, Georg Fischer, Temenos Group, Julius Baer, Clariant and Sonova lost 4 to 8%.



According to a report from Switzerland's public health agency released on Tuesday, the death toll in Switzerland from the novel coronavirus rose to 900, from 885 on Monday.



Swiss consumer confidence reached a record low in April as expectations about financial situation hit its weakest level since 1990s, provisional survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index fell to -40 in April from -9.4 in January. The only time that the confidence index has been this low was in early 1990s. The final data will be released on May 5.



The index for expectations regarding general economic development deteriorated, with the relevant sub-index declining to a record low of -83.6 points. The sub-index on expected financial situation came in at -24.3 points, the lowest reading since the early 1990s.



The major purchases sub-index plunged to -47.9 points, reflecting both the closure of numerous businesses due to the extraordinary situation and the particularly high uncertainty.



