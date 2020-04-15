Mercury Medical Announces the Issuance of two Additional US Patents for the Award-Winning Flow-Safe II+(R)

The Industry's First Disposable Bilevel CPAP Device

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Mercury Medical, a healthcare specialty manufacturer and distributor focused on introducing revolutionary and new technologies, announces the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued two new utility patents, US Patent No. 10,583,266 and 10,583,262, in March 2020 for the award winning Flow-Safe II+ Disposable Bilevel CPAP device. The two new patents are in addition to the previously issued US Patent No. 10,258,759 issued in 2019.

Flow-Safe II+ is the first disposable Bilevel CPAP ventilatory assist device in the United States. This disposable system provides First Responders and Respiratory Clinicians with everything needed to deliver both Bilevel CPAP and CPAP therapies. Flow-Safe II+ includes an adjustable full-face mask and manometer providing verifiable CPAP and Bilevel IPAP and EPAP pressures. The ability to monitor delivered pressures with an integrated manometer is critical in providing optimal Bilevel CPAP and CPAP therapies to patients in need of respiratory support. The device is lightweight, compact, portable and disposable, which helps prevent potential cross contamination, reduces the need for costly capital equipment and is ideal for situations where backup Bilevel CPAP equipment is scarce or unavailable. This device can be used extensively in pre-hospital first responder environments (EMS), in acute care emergency rooms and post-op or for surge capacity for pandemics or natural disasters.

Flow-Safe II+ was introduced to the market in 2018 and has been awarded two prestigious industry awards, the 2018 EMS World Innovation Award and the 2019 JEMS Hot Products Award. Flow-Safe II+ was selected for both awards after a panel of judges consisting of emergency medical services (EMS) product specialists, physicians, educators, managers and paramedics reviewed a host of over 50 products.

About Mercury Medical

Mercury Medical is recognized by the healthcare industry as a leading provider of innovative airway management and critical care devices. Since 1963, they have enhanced patient outcomes by providing state-of-the-art healthcare technology solutions domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.mercurymed.com or call 800.835.6633 for more information.

