Giordana Toccaceli to Launch Luminous Woman Mastermind

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Giordana Toccaceli (Gio) has announced that she just launched her new program, which is the Luminous Woman Mastermind, on April 1, 2020. This is a six-month one-on-one coaching mastermind, with direct coaching from Gio and mentors from the Embodied Feminine Woman Institute. This mastermind program is customized to each client's specific needs, meeting them exactly where they are. Group support will be provided by fellow sisters in a private group. The first one-on-one group intensive was held on April 8, 2020, led by Gio, with rave reviews following from the group members. The EFW Team also offers a free consult with regards to intimacy and relationship coaching.

Gio and the Embodied Feminine Woman Institute team of love and relationship coaches are helping women fall in love with themselves first and then attract amazing relationships. Their goal is to help women who deeply desire to find real love with a man and form a lasting relationship. They are guided by the concept that the key for a woman to be irresistible is her feminine energy. With this energy, men surrender to the woman and feel that they are unable to live without her.

Gio says, "I am an intimacy, dating & relationship expert. My clients get real, incredible results when we work together. I've had the privilege of helping thousands of women across the world become their most irresistible selves and attract dream relationships with quality men, in record time. Unlike many other coaches who focus only on women, I've also coached hundreds of men. Through working with them, I have gained a deep understanding of what men want most in a woman who they give their heart and commitment to and what sets certain women apart in their eyes."

She continues, "I hope that you join my new program, the Luminous Woman Mastermind. This will be an intensive six-month one-on-one coaching program that you would not want to miss. To know more about this and our other programs, I invite you to view the company Twitter page."

Gio wants to point out that her work has already been featured on reputable media outlets like Elite Daily, Fox News, and MindBody Green. Women who have enrolled in her programs have provided highly positive reviews. For instance, Shelly E. says, "Gio, I just got off the third call with him today, he is in Switzerland in a business meeting. Every time he used to go on business trips I would maybe receive an email from him when he arrived (and I would be texting him, following up with him and feeling very anxious) and now he checks in with me every day, calls several times a day, often talking for over an hour and a half! It almost feels like he never even left, like he is right here by my side! I never chase him, and he always calls me without fail, he always searches me out, he always comes to me. [...] I don't know how you did it, but you are truly the best relationship expert in the world!"

According to Gio, when women learn to tap into their feminine energy, they inspire men to lavish them with adoration, affection, and devotion. Gio also offers the Embodied Feminine Woman program for those who are unable to afford one-on-one coaching. With this program, Gio assures those who take part that men will begin responding to them differently in as little as 10 days. Women's dream men will passionately pursue them with the goal of establishing an exclusive relationship in as little as 90 days. Women who enroll in the program will learn how to obtain the deeply committed, connected, and the devoted relationship they have long desired. They may even possibly get engaged within months after the program.

Those who are interested in the Luminous Woman Mastermind and other programs offered by Gio and the Embodied Feminine Woman Institute can check out the company website. They may also want to check out what's new on Instagram.

