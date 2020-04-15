Milestone Scientific, Inc.: Milestone Scientific Announces Validation and Implementation of Quick Start to the CompuFlo Epidural System

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has validated the new "Quick Start," which has been implemented into the CompuFlo® Epidural System. The Quick Start feature simplifies and provides an alternative pathway to reduce the procedure preparation time for the CompuFlo® instrument prior to the procedure.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, "Based on broad feedback from anesthesiologists, we found it necessary to streamline the process for CompuFlo® in order to reduce the procedure time for anesthesiologists. In addition, we are exploring ways to make the use of our disposables more efficient, which we look forward to announcing in the future. Overall, the market feedback from both anesthesiologists and hospitals has been encouraging and we look forward to providing the end users with future enhancements that they desire."

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone's proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

