Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DLMS ISIN: US83304A1060 Ticker-Symbol: 1SI 
Xetra
15.04.20
17:35 Uhr
12,452 Euro
-0,062
-0,50 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,39612,49622:20
12,45412,50022:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SNAP
SNAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SNAP INC12,452-0,50 %