Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PR1E ISIN: US25063G3039 Ticker-Symbol: DME1 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
16:47 Uhr
0,450 Euro
+0,046
+11,39 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,66022:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DESTINY MEDIA
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC0,450+11,39 %