Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended February 29, 2020.

Highlights

Highlights for the quarter include:

Play MPE launched in Canada starting with Universal Music Canada in late January;

Play MPE platform improvements include sending side translations into Spanish, German, Japanese and French and recipient side improvements to song discovery and ease of use; and

Play MPE business development group restructured including the hiring of a new director of business development.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results

In the Company's slowest seasonal quarter ending February 29, 2020, Play MPE revenue fell by approximately $57,000, due to the timing of contract renewal negotiations. Global Play MPE independent label revenue continues to increase.

"During the quarter we started to see the results of investments into product development with two significant releases for the Play MPE platform." said Fred Vandenberg, Chief Executive Officer for Destiny Media Technologies. "Play MPE continues to be the most advanced platform and these releases will assist in the expansion of Play MPE into new markets. The Company saw a significant step during the quarter with the start of the expansion into Canada."

The Company commenced a stock repurchase program in September 2019, resulting in market purchases to April 12, 2020 of 550,140 shares (representing 5% of shares outstanding as of August 31, 2019) for a total cost of $533,223 USD.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Destiny Media Technologies will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00pm PT) on April 15, 2020, to further discuss its fiscal 2020 first quarter results. Investors and interested parties may participate in the call by dialing 1-416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 and referring to conference ID # 15660597. A written transcript and archived stream will subsequently be made available on Destiny's corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Expressed in United States dollars)

Unaudited





Three Months

Ended

February 29,

2020



Three Months

Ended

February 28,

2019



Three Months Ended

February 29,

2020



Three Months

Ended

February 28,

2019



$

$



$



$

Service Revenue

806,729



879,364



1,852,585



1,863,383























Cost of revenue



















Hosting costs

15,839



29,251



42,456



59,208

Internal engineering support

6,516



6,916



13,363



14,287

Customer support

36,351



28,030



75,722



56,277

Third party and transactions costs

10,414



9,415



22,861



20,010



69,120



73,612



154,402



149,782











Gross Margin

737,609



805,752



1,698,183



1,713,601



















Operating expenses















General and administrative

216,094



206,203



435,597



396,864

Sales and marketing

362,400



222,746



646,156



433,392

Product development

287,752



282,895



607,726



555,056

Depreciation and amortization

35,478



19,711



67,550



40,335



901,724



731,555



1,757,029



1,425,647

Income (loss) from operations

(164,115 )

74,197



(58,846 )

287,954











Other income















Interest income

8,110



6,522



14,477



12,921

Other income

674



-



696



34

Net income (loss)

(155,331 )

80,719



(43,673 )

300,909



















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustments

(15,108 )

29,232



(13,556 )

(19,853 )









Total comprehensive income (loss)



(170,439 )

109,951



(57,229 )

281,056



















Net income (loss) per common share,















basic and diluted

(0.01 )

0.01



(0.00 )

0.03



















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic and diluted

10,629,438



11,002,775



10,665,834



11,002,775



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Unaudited

As at,

February 29,



August 31,





2020



2019



$



$













ASSETS









Current









Cash and cash equivalents

1,050,177



2,512,138

Short-term investments

1,129,382



380,056

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for







doubtful accounts of $9,853 [August 31, 2019 - $10,106]

567,916



332,271

Other receivables

9,825



14,240

Prepaid expenses

69,965



77,067

Total current assets

2,827,265



3,315,772

Deposits

33,472



33,716

Property and equipment, net

238,934



260,907

Intangible assets, net

21,184



24,695

Right of use asset

501,483



-

Total assets

3,622,338



3,635,090











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current







Accounts payable

246,156



132,451

Accrued liabilities

256,679



303,470

Deferred leasehold inducement

-



46,774

Deferred revenue

7,014



23,388

Current portion of operating lease liability

219,894



-

Total current liabilities

729,743



506,083

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

333,407



-

Total liabilities

1,063,150



506,083











Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity







Common stock, par value $0.001







Authorized: 20,000,000 shares







Issued and outstanding: 10,450,656 shares







[August 31, 2019 - issued and outstanding 11,000,796 shares]

10,451



11,001

Additional paid-in capital

9,338,308



9,850,348

Accumulated deficit

(6,384,156 )

(6,340,483 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

(405,415 )

(391,859 ) Total stockholders' equity

2,559,188



3,129,007

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

3,622,338



3,635,090







About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect current views with respect to future events and operating performance. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Destiny Media Technologies is not obligated to update these statements in the future. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to those forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2019, which is available on www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

