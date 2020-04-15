

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY):



-Earnings: -$65.41 million in Q4 vs. -$253.79 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.53 in Q4 vs. -$1.92 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reported adjusted earnings of $46.89 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.20 per share -Revenue: $3.11 billion in Q4 vs. $3.31 billion in the same period last year.



