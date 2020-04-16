The global intragastric balloons market is expected to grow by USD 144.87 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 23%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005529/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Intragastric Balloons Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Intragastric Balloons Market 2020-2024 by Product (Insertable balloons and Swallowable balloons), Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

https://www.technavio.com/report/intragastric-balloons-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the cost-effectiveness and safety of intragastric balloons. In addition, the increasing prevalence of obesity is anticipated to boost the growth of the intragastric balloons market.

Non-surgical and less-invasive weight loss treatments such as intragastric balloon implantation procedures are gaining prominence because they are affordable and safer in comparison to expensive bariatric surgery procedures. Also, bariatric surgery such as gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy procedures pose various post-surgical complications, exhibit patient non-preference, and result in significant morbidity and mortality-related cases. One of the major advantages of intragastric balloons is that they preserve the anatomy of the stomach. The safety and durability of the devices and simplicity of the procedure is further aiding technological advances in intragastric balloons. Thus, the cost-effectiveness and safety of intragastric balloons is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Intragastric Balloons Companies:

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Allurion Technologies Inc. operates the business under the Weight loss products segment. The company offers a swallowable procedureless gastric balloon called Elipse Balloon for weight loss. Elipse balloon is made of a thin flexible polymer film and can be removed without surgery, endoscopy, or anesthesia.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. offers products through the following business units: Endo-bariatrics, Surgical, and Other. The company provides Orbera managed weight loss system and OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System. They also offer Lap-Band System and accessories and ORBERA. ORBERA is a durable gastric balloon, which requires non-surgical outpatient procedure.

Districlass Medical SA

Districlass Medical SA operates under various business segments, namely Implantable catheter ports, Multiperforated catheter, and Adjustable totally implantable intra gastric prosthesis. The company offers endogAst and DistricAth implantable catheter ports. They also provide new mini-invasive technique for the treatment of morbid obesity.

Duomed Group

Duomed Group offers products through the following business segments: Laparoscopic instruments, Laparoscopic accessories, Abdominal access, Surgical stapling, and Others. The company offers semi-disposable trocars, retractor, disposable trocars, and more. They also provide adjustable gastric band to treat obesity by performing a mini-invasive and reversible surgical technique.

Endalis

Endalis offers products through the following business segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise (ISRE). The company offers gastric balloon and END BALL. END BALL is used for the treatment of obesity. It is a non-surgical and temporary intra-gastric balloon system.

Intragastric Balloons Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Insertable balloons

Swallowable balloons

Intragastric Balloons Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

