The global flexible endoscopes market is expected to grow by USD 1.75 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005515/en/

Technavio has announced the latest market research report titled Global Flexible Endoscopes Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Flexible Endoscopes Market Analysis Report by Product (Flexible videoscopes and Flexible fiberscopes) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/flexible-endoscopes-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the flexible endoscopes market.

Minimally invasive (MI) procedures are now being preferred by both healthcare providers and patients as they require a shorter duration of hospital stay and are less painful. MI techniques also eliminate various post-operation complications such as blood clots, infections, pain, fatigue, and muscle atrophy. Governments and other key stakeholders are increasingly promoting the use of MI techniques over traditional open surgical techniques. This is propelling the adoption of gastro endoscopy devices among a majority of surgeons. For instance, flexible endoscopes are extensively used to perform laparoscopy procedures. Thus, the rising popularity of MI procedures is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Flexible Endoscopes Companies:

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates the business under various segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The company offers LithoVue, which is a single-use digital flexible ureteroscope that delivers high-resolution digital images to help urologists remove kidney stones efficiently.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. offers products through the following business units: Imaging solutions, Healthcare and material solutions, and Document solutions. The company offers variety of flexible endoscopes, including gastrointestinal endoscopes (600 Series, 590 Series, 580 Series, and 530 Series), bronchoscopes (580 Series, 530 Series, and EB-530US), and double-balloon endoscopes (EI-580BT, EN-580T, and EN-580XP).

HOYA Corp.

HOYA Corp. operates under various business segments, namely Life Care, Information Technology, and Other Businesses. The company offers medical flexible endoscopes for minimally invasive medical procedures. Flexible endoscopes offered by the company includes video scopes and fiberscopes.

Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

Huger Medical Instrument Co. Ltd offers products through the following business segments: Medical endoscope, Veterinary endoscope, and Single-use scope. The company offers single-use and reusable flexible endoscopes. 200 series is a model of single-use endoscope offered by the company. The company also offers video endoscope systems and fiberscopes for medical applications.

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE Co. KG offers products through the following business segments Human medicine, Industrial, Veterinary machine, and Service. The company offers flexible endoscopes with diameter between 0.5 mm to 9 mm with a robust, smooth outer shell made of plastic or a metal-tungsten braiding.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Flexible Endoscopes Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Flexible videoscopes

Flexible fiberscopes

Flexible Endoscopes Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005515/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com