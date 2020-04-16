Solar Panel Cleaning Market Worth $1 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global solar panel cleaning market value is anticipated to surpass USD 1 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing end user preference to adopt cleaner energy source along with introduction of smart solar panel cleaning technologies will stimulate the product adoption.

Residential solar panel cleaning industry exceeded USD 48 million in 2019 and is set to witness over 8% CAGR through 2026. Solar module deployment, in the recent years have gained a significant momentum owing to favourable regulatory norms along with rapid technological escalation. Reforms comprising subsidies, feed-in tariff, and incentives for grid-tied solar installations along with growing focus toward optimized power output will fuel the service adoption. In addition, authorization of building codes & standards across various regions to integrate an energy-efficient infrastructural environment will boost the industry potential.

Electrostatic solar panel cleaning market will grow owing to its ability to enhance power output by the application of high voltage, utilization of natural wing, and frequent operation before the dust deposition. Extensive applicability across mega solar power plants constructed in desert areas at low latitudes owing to reduction of adhesion force and limited or no water usage will further augment the process demand. Low energy consumption with the utilization of a small and potentially cost-effective voltage source along with longer life cycle and higher durability are some major features propelling the industry scenario.

Some major findings of the solar panel cleaning market report include:

Increased investments towards development of solar power projects along with introduction of automation in cleaning systems technology will spur the business growth

Increasing product demand owing to key benefits like reduction in electricity bills, environment friendly and easy installation

Stringent environmental regulations along with lucrative government incentives & subsidies toward net metering and feed-in-tariffs will stimulate the industry growth

Key players operating across the market include Solar Service Professional, Ecoppia, Saint Gobain, Pacific Panel Cleaners and Solbright

Easy availability of solar panels as well as ongoing technological advancements across PV module cleaning systems will augment the business scenario.

Browse key industry insights spread across 388 pages with 654 market data tables & 29 figures & charts from the report, "Solar Panel Cleaning Market Statistics By Process (Semi-Automated, Automated, Water Brushes, Electrostatic, Automated Robotic), Technology (Wet Cleaning {Semi-Automated, Automated, Water Brushes}, Dry Cleaning {Electrostatic, Automated Robotic,}), Mode of Operation (Manual, Autonomous), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial & Utility, Others) Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/solar-panel-cleaning-market

Ongoing enhancements across existing water-based operations, allowing cost-effective cleaning along with the focus toward professional maintenance services will drive the industry growth. For instance, SunBrush announced the introduction of a "compact" solution in June 2018, allowing cleaning on uneven grounds as well as provides a longer lifespan to the machine that eventually retains the cleaning capability of a solution. Furthermore, growing customer inclination toward efficient cleaning solutions along with adoption of advanced technological equipment and lower cost structure will further drive the water brushes solar panel cleaning industry.

Growing integration of sustainable energy mix into optimized energy resource management schemes will significantly drive the solar panel cleaning market across Latin America. In addition, government initiatives including compulsory assembly of PV modules, BNDESs LSRs, and similar reforms across the country will positively influence the industry landscape. Furthermore, increasing investments toward the development of unconventional energy sources will propel the industry scenario across the region.

