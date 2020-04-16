AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Apr-2020 / 05:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 15/04/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.1341 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43868805 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 58513 EQS News ID: 1022661 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2020 23:19 ET (03:19 GMT)