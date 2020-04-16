

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported that its first-quarter preliminary net sales increased about 7.1 percent net of currency effects (nominal: 6.4 percent) to about 640 million euros. Net sales increased in the medical division, as well as in the safety division.



Quartely EBIT to report negative at around 0.6 million euros, resulting in an EBIT margin to report negative of around 0.1 percent.



Incoming orders at a level of around 1.393 billion euros in the quarter, were about 117 percent (nominal: 115.1 percent) higher than the prior year quarter net of currencies effects.



Due to the dynamic development in order intake in connection with the COVID19 pandemic, Dräger has considerable opportunities to significantly exceed its previously planned level of net sales and earnings.



Following the termination of participation certificate series D in March 2020 with effect from the end of fiscal year 2022, the company is now also considering termination of all participation certificates of the remaining series A and K with effect from the end of fiscal year 2020.



Tht company specified that potential termination of participation certificate series A and K would result in an increase in earnings per ordinary share of approximately 10 percent and per preference share of approximately 9 percent (pro forma as of December 31, 2019, without consideration of financing cost).



Dräger said it will specify its expectations for 2020 with the publication of the half-year results.



