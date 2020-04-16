Clarification of Press Release "Doo Holding Group Expands Global Blueprint with New Bahamas Office"

HONG KONG, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Holding Group is issuing this press release to clarify its disclosure on the corporation's establishment of the Bahamas office for its sub-brand Doo Prime Bahamas.

In the press release, Doo Holding stated that the corporation had submitted its application to the Bahamas Financial Regulatory Commission and would be obtaining its broker-dealer license within two months. Additionally, it stated that it is prepared to begin trading in securities and providing asset management services upon issuance of said licence.

Doo Holding hereby states for enhanced clarity that the establishment of the Bahamas office is by no means any indication that the corporation has already commenced business operations in the Bahamas. The broker-dealer license is currently being processed by the regulatory commission; furthermore, the corporation will commence its business operations in securities trading and brokerage services only after it has been granted the necessary approval and licensure from relevant Bahamas authorities.



Doo Holding regrets any inconvenience or misunderstanding that may have occurred and will ensure the utmost clarity possible in future press releases.