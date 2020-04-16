WISeKey Selected by a Global Power Tools Manufacturer to Authenticate and Secure Batteries

WISeKey's WISeBattery digital security protects corporations and people against counterfeiting;

fake batteries can lead to loss of revenue and profits for manufactures, destroy brand reputation by delivering poor tool performance and cause bodily injuries to end users

Geneva, Switzerland - April 16, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that its WISeBattery digital security for battery protection has been selected by a global power tools manufacturer to protect its batteries against counterfeiting.

In the new era of cordless consumer applications, long-life, efficient and safe batteries are key differentiators for device makers; corporations and consumers expect to get high efficiency and safety features for the original and for replacement batteries.

Battery authenticity is not easy to validate. While traditional physical methods have their limits, WISeKey's WISeBattery digital security based on cryptography and electronic signatures offers a robust way to verify the identity of a battery pack. When affixed to the object, the secure element acts as an ID Card that can be reliably checked by the host device before allowing any action.

"This long-term contract is another important recognition of WISeKey's expertise in bringing the state-of-the-art scalable cybersecurity to various major industrial applications and confirms once again WISeKey's established position as a recognized provider of digital security for many global organizations," said Olivier Debelleix, Director of Brand Protection & Wearable Security Business Unit for WISeKey. "This also demonstrates our significant contribution to brand protection through a suite of anti-counterfeiting and customer engagement solutions."

With the combination of secure hardware modules, trusted identity software, and design customization services, WISeKey's WISeBattery platform is ideally suited to defend products and brands. It consists of:

WISeKey's VaultIC186 hardware secure element is affixed to the battery packs to prove their authenticity, protect the user's investment against damages, and protect manufacturer's revenue and reputation.

hardware secure element is affixed to the battery packs to prove their authenticity, protect the user's investment against damages, and protect manufacturer's revenue and reputation. WISeKey's VaultiTrust service for secure data generation and injection into secure elements is at the heart of the complete system. It provides each battery pack with a robust and unique digital identity.

service for secure data generation and injection into secure elements is at the heart of the complete system. It provides each battery pack with a robust and unique digital identity. On the power tool side, WISeKey has developed a multi-platform software library to guarantee a seamless integration of the VaultIC186. This library is customizable as a service.

Want to know more about WISeKey's WISeBattery? Please visit our website: https://www.wisekey.com/solutions/digitalbrandprotection/protecting-batteries/ .

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Attachment