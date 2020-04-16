

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate unchanged in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group was a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent in March, same as seen in February.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 273,000 in March from 274,000 in the prior month. In the same month last year, unemployed persons was 307,000.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 25 years, remained unchanged at 6.3 percent in March.



